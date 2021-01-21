Police investigating after a string of carjackings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a string of carjackings in eastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

Police say in the early hours of the morning they responded to three reported carjackings involving at least three black male suspects all described as wearing hoodies with masks.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, while officers were investigating the carjackings in the Stetson Hills Division, reports of personal robberies started coming in at the Sand Creek Division with similar suspect descriptions and vehicle.

The suspects were reported to have been armed with various firearms in all the robberies.

Officers say they located the suspect vehicle, which is a white newer model Ford truck. The suspects then failed to stop for officers, police added after a short pursuit; officers ended the pursuit.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or knowledge of these events is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.