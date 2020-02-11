Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  36
Closings and Delays
Adult Youth Services Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Aventa Credit Union Avila Integrative Medicine and AIM-i-go Home Health Canon City RE-1 Center Toward Self Reliance Church For All Nations City of Pueblo Municipal Offices Connect Charter School Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Douglas County Libraries Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Fremont Co. Head Start Health Solutions Huerfano Re-1 Kim School R-88 La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo The McClelland School The Salon Professional Academy Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.

Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in southern Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in southern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., they got a call about a gunshot victim at a townhome in the area of Del Mar Drive and Carmel Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police learned the victim had been at the intersection with other teens when a shot was fired. Immediately afterward, the other teens ran away, according to police.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local