Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in southern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., they got a call about a gunshot victim at a townhome in the area of Del Mar Drive and Carmel Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police learned the victim had been at the intersection with other teens when a shot was fired. Immediately afterward, the other teens ran away, according to police.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.