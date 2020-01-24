Police investigate threat against Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A threat made against a Colorado Springs middle school Thursday night was unfounded, according to police.

Police said around 9 p.m. Thursday, they got a Safe2Tell report regarding a threat at Holmes Middle School in western Colorado Springs. The report indicated a student overheard two peers discussing shooting up the school, according to police.

Officers went to the students’ home to investigate the threat, and determined the students did not pose a threat, according to police.

Holmes Middle School was put on lockout “until they could address the issue administratively,” according to police.