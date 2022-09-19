COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard.

According to CSPD around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, CSPD received a call regarding a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found the man dead on the scene. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.