Police investigate deadly shooting at a parking lot in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who went to the hospital for a gunshot wound died and police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

Dispatched received a call on Friday around 1:10 a.m. of a shooting victim that was taken to a hospital in a car. When officers arrived at the hospital, the woman had life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke with those who took her to the hospital and learned the shooting took place at a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police said additional officers checked the area described by those who took the woman to the hospital and located evidence that confirmed the location of the shooting.

The shooting victim later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, the Colorado Springs Police Department is still investigating the death as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.