Police identify two men killed in eastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released the names of the two men who were killed in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bijou Street, near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy. One of the victims died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victims have been identified as Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, of Colorado Springs and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22, of Colorado Springs.

Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.