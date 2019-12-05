Police identify suspect in Pueblo crime spree, homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have released the name of the man they say assaulted four people, killing one, in the Bessemer neighborhood Tuesday night.

The assaults happened between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Three of them were on Spruce Street, and the fourth was on Lake Avenue. The homicide victim, 63-year-old Donald Ritchie of Pueblo, was found dead in a yard on Spruce Street.

Police identified the suspect as Jacob Martinez, 34. Martinez faces three charges of attempted murder and is still the main suspect in the homicide, according to police.

Neighbors held Martinez at the fourth crime scene until officers arrived. He had stopped breathing when officers got there, according to police. At last check, he was in serious condition at the hospital.

In a statement, police commended the neighbors who restrained the suspect.

“Although we don’t encourage this for safety concerns, they very well prevented further violence from occurring,” police said.