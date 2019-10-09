Police identify suspect and victim in South Nevada Ave. shooting

John Stokes / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a fatal shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the alley behind Water Works Car Wash on South Nevada Avenue. The victim has been identified as Nicholas Anderson, 31, of Colorado Springs.

Police said John Stokes, 56, of Colorado Springs is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Police detained Stokes on the scene.

Anderson’s death is the 18th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 26.

