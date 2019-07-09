Police identify man killed in Springnite Drive shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man killed in a shooting on Springnite Drive on July 3 has been identified as 35-year-old Paul Miller of Colorado Springs, after the El Paso County Coroner’s Officer completed an autopsy report.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on that night, inside a home in the area of Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. Miller was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested suspect Michael Mills, 56, of Colorado Springs, inside the home. Mills is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Miller’s death is the 12th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, the city had 15 homicides.