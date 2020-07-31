Police identify man killed in central Colorado Springs homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a central Colorado Springs home last week.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. July 22, they were called to a home on Custer Avenue near the intersection with Willamette Avenue in the Shooks Run neighborhood. The caller reported two people were injured inside of the home, and one of them may be deceased.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police identified the victim as Gilbert Sandoval, 83, of Colorado Springs. Police said the coroner’s office will determine how Sandoval died, but they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Sandoval’s death is the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 14.