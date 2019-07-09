Police identify man killed in central Colorado Springs assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the man who was fatally assaulted in central Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the assault happened around 5:30 p.m. on University Drive, which is in the area northwest of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The victim’s wound was caused by “an edged weapon,” according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victim has been identified as David Hagen, 31, of Colorado Springs.

Hagen’s death is the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 15.

Police said they are still investigating Hagen’s death. They said at the time of the assault that all parties involved have been identified, and there is no apparent danger to the public.

