COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department have released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in May 2022.

It happened May 28 after 10 a.m. off of South Academy Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSPD says that’s where 19-year-old Monaries Jennings was shot and report he was taking to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Three women were also shot in the incident, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonyous, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).