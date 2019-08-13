Police find more than 120 stolen identities during investigation

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say at least 123 people nationwide may have been victimized by a suspected identity thief in Colorado Springs.

Police said on Wednesday, they contacted three people as part of an investigation into a stolen car. As the investigation progressed, they determined at least one of them was involved in identity theft and forgery.

Police found evidence including counterfeit cash, forged ID cards, and forged credit cards and checks. They discovered personal identifying information and documents belonging to at least 123 victims throughout the United States, according to police. The documents included tax forms, titles and deeds, and marriage certificates.

Police said the suspects obtained much of the information through websites that facilitate the buying and selling of personal identifying information.

Police said arrests have been made, but they have not released the names of the suspects or suspects. The investigation is ongoing.