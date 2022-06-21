Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting the bust of a “known drug operation” within the city.

It began with a traffic stop in the area of South Union Boulevard and Parkside Drive, not far from Memorial Park.

Police stopped 28-year-old Marco Castro on Monday night. Castro is currently on parole for drug distribution, according to CSPD.

During the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 made a positive alert on Castro’s vehicle, prompting a search. According to CSPD, officers found a pound of methamphetamine in the car, as well as fentanyl, heroin, and more that $12,000 in cash.

Castro was booked into the Criminal Justice Center in El Paso County on drug distribution charges. Police say their investigation into this drug trafficking organization continues.