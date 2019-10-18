Police find car driven by person who put woman’s body in Pueblo dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say they have found the car driven by the person who was caught on surveillance video putting a woman’s body into a dumpster in Pueblo Thursday morning.

>> READ MORE: Pueblo Police find body in suitcase

Surveillance video captured a suspect putting the suitcase in the dumpster. The video was captured around 6:42 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Friday afternoon that they have found the car shown in the video. They said no suspects have been arrested.

Police are still working to identify the body. The woman was wearing an Air Force t-shirt and M&M candy shorts. She had several tattoos, including one on her right thigh of a female clown.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Capt. Bravo at (719) 320-6049, Sgt. Purvis at (719) 320-6047, Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037, or Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.