Police: Felony suspect arrested after crashing into police cars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A felony suspect was arrested after crashing into multiple police cars in an attempt to escape Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 9:30 a.m., they got a call about a stolen car with a felony suspect inside. Officers followed the car to the Stratton Open Space parking lot on Ridgeway Avenue. They tried to pin the stolen car, but the suspect was able to crash her way out of the pin, according to police.

Officers kept surveillance on the suspect and pinned the car in again about two miles away in the area of B Avenue and Hilltop Drive. The suspect crashed into multiple police cars in an attempt to escape, according to police. She then said she had a gun and barricaded herself in her car, according to police. She then tried to run away, but officers caught and arrested her.

The suspect bit one of the officers in the arm during the arrest, according to police.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

Police said four police cars were damaged in the incident. The suspect was jailed on the outstanding warrants, as well as new charges stemming from this incident.