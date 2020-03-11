Police: Everyone safe after reported kidnapping in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified all of the people who were involved in a reported carjacking and kidnapping in western Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 12:45 a.m., they received reports of a robbery alarm inside a business on South Eighth Street. When officers arrived, they learned a store employee had seen what they believed to be a possible carjacking and kidnapping.

Police said the victim left her car running next to a truck in the parking lot while she went into the store. Another woman got out of the truck, got into the victim’s car, and started to drive away. The victim, who was at the counter making a purchase, yelled that her kids were in the car, and ran out of the store, according to police. She tried to stop the suspect by running in front of the car, which hit her.

The victim beat on the windows, then got into the passenger seat of her car, which then drove away, according to police. The truck left at the same time.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that they have identified everyone involved in the case. They said the victims are safe and unharmed.

There’s no word on whether any arrests have been made.