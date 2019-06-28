Police: Drunk man steals woman’s car, thinking it was his own

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he mistook a woman’s car for his own and drove off in it early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. in the city parking garage on East Kiowa Street downtown. Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Ignacio Medina, was convinced the victim was getting into his car. The victim showed Media her car keys and pointed out the out-of-state plates, but Medina was still sure it was his, according to police. He opened the car door and pulled the victim out as she was about to drive away, according to police. He then punched her and drove off in her car, according to police. The victim sustained a minor injury.

Police said Medina hit a parked car and almost hit a pedestrian as he was trying to drive away. When he got out of the car and tried to run, officers caught and arrested him. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Medina’s car, which was the same make, model, and color, was parked on another floor of the garage.

Medina was charged with several crimes, including robbery.