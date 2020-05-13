Police: Convicted felon arrested after posting photos with guns on social media

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A convicted felon was arrested after posting photos of himself holding guns on social media, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said on April 29, they got a report about 38-year-old Brent McDaniel posting social media pictures holding firearms. On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at McDaniel’s home in the area of North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. Officers found guns inside the home and arrested McDaniel, according to police. He is charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender.