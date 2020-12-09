Police: Cañon City man arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into tree

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested after crashing into a tree while leading officers on a chase in Cañon City Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 7:45 a.m., they got a call about a domestic violence situation on Family Center Drive. As officers arrived, the suspect, 32-year-old Thomas Eason, sped away in a Dodge Durango, according to police. He intentionally hit a police car, then led officers on a chase that ended when he crashed into a tree in the area of Ninth Street and Oak Avenue, according to police.

Police said a brief struggle ensued before Eason was arrested. Police said Eason was taken to the hospital “to be treated for possible injuries.”

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

Police said Eason had two outstanding warrants for failure to comply with court orders. He will face additional charges for this incident.