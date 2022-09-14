COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has located a stolen vehicle and arrested two people with warrants after a brief shelter-in-place near North Circle Drive late Tuesday evening.

According to CSPD, just before midnight on September 13, officers were in the area of North Circle Drive near Galley Road when they found a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the two occupants of the vehicle when the driver ran on foot. Officers issued a shelter-in-place for the area and later located the driver attempting to hide in a backyard. Officers arrested the suspect without incident.

The driver and the passenger were arrested on unrelated warrants and faced additional charges related to this event.