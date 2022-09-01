COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two suspects for using stolen vehicles to break into businesses, and are still searching for a third suspect.

In July 2022, Detectives from CSPD identified a pattern where suspects were using a stolen Ford F150 to break into local motorcycle dealerships to steal motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles. During their investigation, a suspect was identified as Loren Allen, a 22-year-old, of Colorado Springs. Allen was a wanted parolee for charges of weapon offenses.

Loren Allen, (Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department)

In August, Allen stole another F150 and used it to break into several businesses to steal floor-mounted ATMs inside. Video surveillance showed Allen armed with a handgun during those crimes, according to CSPD.

CSPD provided a list of identified businesses:

Apex Motorsports – 327 S. Weber Street, Colorado Springs on July, 28, 2022

Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza – 412 N. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs on August 7, 2022

Crazy Beautiful Salon and Barber Shop – 3609 Austin Bluff Point, Colorado Springs on August 8, 2022

Shell Gas Station – 1590 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, on August 24, 2022

Jacks Liquor – 304 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, on August 24, 2022

Diamond Shamrock – 4315 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs on August 29, 2022

Diamond Shamrock – 2555 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs on August 29, 2022

On August 29, detectives found where Allen was living. At the same time as detectives were checking the address, another unit was called to the same address, regarding a minor that posted to social media, showing a video of a gun, and had also made threats to students from Doherty High School.

Detectives attempted to speak with those living at the home, when Allen ran from the back of the house. After a short foot chase, Allen was arrested. A search of the home then found two handguns, one of which was the same handgun from the social media video and the investigation found that the gun was provided to the minor, by Allen.

Along with Allen, police arrested Iniki Kapu, a 29-year-old from Colorado Springs, on multiple charges including; felony burglary and weapon offenses. A third man, Paul Gomez, a 37-year-old from Colorado Springs, is currently wanted by police.

Iniki Kapu, (Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477