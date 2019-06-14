Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in the 1987 homicide of a Fort Carson soldier.

Michael Whyte, 58, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home on East 131st Place in Thornton. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the March 1987 homicide of 20-year-old Darlene Krashoc.

Darlene Krashoc / Colorado Springs Police Department

Krashoc was an active-duty soldier assigned to the 73rd Maintenance Company at Fort Carson. The night before her death, she went to a club named Shuffles on South Academy Boulevard. She was last seen leaving the club between midnight and 1 a.m.

A few hours later, officers on routine patrol found Krashoc’s body behind the Korean Club restaurant on South Academy Boulevard.

Investigators determined Krashoc had died by strangulation. Evidence indicated that her body had been moved to the location behind the restaurant.

Eventually, the case went cold. In 2004 and again in 2011, police reopened the investigation for laboratory testing. They found a man’s DNA on several pieces of evidence.

In 2016, investigators submitted evidence to the Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory for additional DNA testing. The laboratory sought the services of Parabon Nano Labs, a company that specializes in DNA phenotyping–the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from DNA evidence.

The company produced a “snapshot” composite showing what the suspect may have looked like around age 25, as well as what he may look like now, at age 50 or 55.

This “snapshot” composite from Parabon Nano Labs shows what the suspect may have looked like at age 25, as well as what he may look like now, at age 50 or 55.

Investigators released the composite image to the public in hopes of finding additional leads.

Then, early this year, investigators completed Genetic Genealogy DNA analysis.

That analysis led them to identify the suspect as Michael Whyte. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, and he was arrested the next day.