Police arrest man accused of making threats to blow up government buildings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after investigators found that he made threats to blow up government buildings, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Gold Hill patrol was notified that a suspect who had made threats to use explosives to blow up government buildings was on his way to the Gold Hill substation.

Police said the suspect also threatened to have explosives in his truck. He was wanted on a warrant for obscene communication in Virginia, according to police.

Officers set up surveillance and saw the suspect driving toward the substation. They pulled him over and arrested him without incident.

Police searched the truck and did not find any explosives.

The suspect was identified as Shawn Wallace.

Police said investigators from the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces Colorado Springs notified them of the threat.