Police arrest man accused of breaking into multiple cars in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in eastern Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the burglaries and break-ins happened in the area of Clark Place, which is near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.

On Thursday morning, police set up surveillance in an attempt to find the suspect, 29-year-old Jared Burns. Shortly after 6 a.m., they spotted him and pulled him over. He was arrested.

Police said they searched his car and found evidence from multiple burglaries and car break-ins. They also said Burns has an extensive history of burglaries.