(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 15 animals were removed from a home in Colorado Springs after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) investigated animal cruelty from an incident back in August.

According to CSPD, on Aug. 15, 2023 officers were called to the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle near East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road to help HSPPR with puppies locked into the trunk of a vehicle. Out of eight puppies, five were dead and two later died, along with two dead kittens found inside the vehicle.

The case was brought to the District Attorney’s office and an arrest warrant was issued for nine counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 CSPD arrested the suspect at the Mazatlan Circle address. While officers were on scene they saw a malnourished dog inside the same vehicle the dead puppies and kittens were found in back in August. Multiple malnourished dogs were found tied up in the backyard.

HSPPR responded and executed a search warrant, citing the owner of the home with having too many animals at the home, licensing and rabies requirements, and three counts of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty. Another person in the home was cited for seven counts of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty. HSPPR will serve the main suspect with another 14 counts of Animal Cruelty.

CSPD said a total of seven adult dogs, seven puppies, and one turtle were removed from the home by HSPPR.