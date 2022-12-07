(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the intersection of Main Street and Smith Avenue in the town of Blanca, which is about 20 miles east of Alamosa. Officers were responding to a reported active shooter, and when they arrived, they found 21-year-old Ricardo Haro armed and a standoff ensued. Multiple shots were fired during the standoff, BPD said in a Facebook post.

Haro was later taken into custody without incident, and according to BPD, he was found with two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition in his possession.

BPD thanked the numerous agencies that came to Blanca’s aid, including the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, Alamosa Police Department, Colorado Division of Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa EMS, Costilla County EMS, and the Costilla County Fire Department.

BPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and urged anyone with information to call their dispatch center at 719-589-5807.