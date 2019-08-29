Plot to smuggle meth in a pair of shoes busted by deputies

PUEBLO, CO. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Detention deputies found and confiscated 11 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a pair of medically approved shoes that were delivered for an inmate.

The discovery of the drugs and subsequent investigation led to the issuance of no bond arrest warrants for five individuals, including an employee of Steel City Bail Bonds, who was involved in an elaborate plot to bring drugs into the Pueblo County Detention Facility.

Courtesy of Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office

No bond warrants for first-degree introduction of contraband were issued for Gillian Stromayer, Jose Huskey, Joshua Wilhite, Sapphire Huskey and Ronald Rodgers. Stromayer, Jose Huskey and Joshua Wilhite have been arrested on the warrants. Rodgers and Sapphire Huskey are still at large.

On August 19, detention deputies were inside a secured area of the jail processing the pair of shoes that had been brought in by Rodgers for an inmate when they found the soles of the shoes had been altered. Plastic bags with methamphetamine were found inside the soles of both shoes.

Deputies investigating learned that individuals inside and outside the facility had carefully planned the scheme to bring drugs into the jail.

Deputies discovered that Stromayer, who works for Steel City Bail Bonds, was utilizing free inmate bond calls to facilitate the transaction. It was determined several of the calls to the Steel City Bond were not business related and Stromayer was using the calls for her own personal use.

Steel City Bond’s phone number is now blocked at the Pueblo County Jail.

“This was a great job by our detention deputies in detecting the alterations made to the shoes and finding the drugs hidden inside,” explained Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “This prevented a significant amount of drugs from getting into the facility. The solid investigative work by our deputies led to the quick identification of the five suspects and the subsequent arrest of three of those individuals.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers and Sapphire Huskey are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).