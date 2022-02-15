Play Mountain Place Daycare employee back in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS — Katelynne Nelson, a former employee of Play Mountain Place Daycare, is back in custody on a $10,000 bond.

She was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4, on the following charges: Public Servant-Attempt To Influence, Criminal Impersonation-Gain Benefit, Controlled Sub-Possession Sch I/II/III/IV/V and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession.

Nelson did not show up for her trial in August of 2021 where fellow co-workers Carla Faith and Christina Swauger were both convicted of dozens of charges in connection with an investigation into many of children being hidden behind a false wall in the basement.

Nelson appeared in court today but will be back in court on Thursday, Feb. 17.

