COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives.

TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order (7), Assault 3, Harassment (2), Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana Possession, Habitual Offender (6), Assault 2 – Strangulation and Obstruction.

RASHAWN JULIAN MARQUEZ Black Male, 19 years old, 5’6” tall, and 122 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARQUEZ is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Discharge Firearm (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon (3), Assault 3, Tampering 2, Harassment (2), Obstruction, MVT – Agg., Reckless Endangerment, Child Abuse, Violation of Protection Order (5), Carrying Concealed Weapon, Marijuana Possession, Driving Under Restraint, Driving Under Influence (2) Speeding (2) and False Info to Pawn Broker

GREGORY JOHN PFANDER White Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. PFANDER is wanted for Assault 2 (2), Violent Crime – Death/SBI, Harassment, Driving Under Restraint and Off Highway Vehicle on Street.

EDDIE PHELPS Black Male, 40 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PHELPS is wanted for Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury.

OSHANE DWAYNE SPENCE Black Male, 27 years old, 6’5” tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SPENCE is wanted for Felony Menacing (3), Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Burglary 1 – Armed w/Weapon, Vehicular Eluding, Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft, Trespass Auto, Failing to Report Accident, Careless Driving, No Insurance and Tampering with Evidence.

HOWARD GLEN WARREN Black Male, 56 years old, 5’11” tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WARREN is wanted for Robbery/Agg., Assault 2 – Deadly Weapon, Assault 3 (3), Harassment (3), Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief, Habitual Criminal (5), Domestic Violence – Habitual, Telephone – Obstruct Service and Driving Under Influence.

ROBERT MICHAEL WEAVER White Male, 44 years old, 5’10” tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. WEAVER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3 and Criminal Mischief.

DAMIAN LAWRENCE ZAMORA White Male, 24 years old, 6’4” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ZAMORA is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT/Agg., Driving Under Restraint, Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.