Pictures: Man steals Domino’s sign topper from delivery vehicle in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man who stole a Domino’s sign topper from a delivery vehicle.

Deputies said it happened Thursday morning when the delivery vehicle was parked at the Domino’s store at 101 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West.

Pictures show the man wearing a light-colored ballcap, dark-colored face mask and jacket, and light-colored boots. The suspect was driving a dark blue, two-door truck with several pieces of wood in its bed.

The truck did not have a license plate.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.