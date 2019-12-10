Phone scam warning using legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number and employee name

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office wants to alert people of another phone scam.

According to authorities, the caller makes numerous phone calls and leaves voice mails advising victims of a warrant or of a legal matter from the Sheriff’s Office Civil Division. The caller then threatens if they did not pay and if they did not return their phone calls, legal action would be taken against them.

Deputies say the criminals are using the name of an actual employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that their office NEVER calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant, missed court, or any legal action. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community not to give money or personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office will never call to inform individuals they owe money for any reason and will not ask individuals to make payments to remedy fines. The Sheriff’s Office said they do not collect money for any other government agency.

Scammers are calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using an application called “Spoof Card.” This application allows the suspect to use any legitimate phone number to call from with the intent of victimizing people for large amounts of money.

If you feel you have been the victim of this type of scam or if you have information you are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555, or the local law enforcement agency in which you reside.