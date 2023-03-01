(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said they have identified persons of interest in the shooting that left two children dead in Falcon in February.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at a home in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision in Falcon. When deputies arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims.

Sadly, despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, two underage victims of that shooting have died from their injuries.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

In an update on Wednesday, March 1, EPSO said persons of interest have been identified, and the Sheriff’s Office said they continue to believe that this was an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.

“The absence of information provided to the public does not mean the investigation has slowed down,” EPSO said. “We want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident.”

EPSO said its goal remains “to solve this case all while ensuring the integrity of the investigation remains intact.”

If you have any credible information, EPSO asks that you call its tip line at (719) 520-7777, or report anonymously to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (719)634-7867.