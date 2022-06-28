COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a person accused of hitting a pedestrian with their car, then leaving the scene.

CSPD said it happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave, located just south of E. Ramona Ave.

Officers said they received a call that a person had been run over by a vehicle there. Emergency personnel responded and found the injured person. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

However, police said, the driver involved left as emergency personnel arrived.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation.