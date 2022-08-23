PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is only a person of interest at this time. They also posted pictures of a black Dodge Charger, asking the public if they recognized either the car or the man.

If you know the man in the photos or recognize the Charger, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867. You can also visit pueblocrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.