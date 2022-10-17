(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three people have been arrested in a string of drive-by shootings that occurred in the Bessemer neighborhood of Pueblo on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct.14.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to multiple drive-by shootings, which included the 1600 block of Spruce Street and 2000 block of East Orman Avenue.

On Friday, Oct. 14, patrol officers and detectives gathered a description of the suspects’ car from one of the drive-by shootings. After a search, they located the car belonging to 33-year-old Bobbi Sue Aguilar in the 3000 block of Baltimore Avenue.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers executed the warrant at the home on Baltimore Ave., and recovered several handguns.

Aguilar was taken into custody along with two other people in the home: 19-year-old Jacob Archuleta and 19-year-old Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez. PPD said they have taken several recent reports involving these three people.

Trujillo-Martinez and Archuleta were both arrested on eight counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, and Aguilar was arrested on eight counts of Complicity to Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, as she was the driver of the car used in the drive-by shootings, PPD said.

PPD added that additional charges are pending for all three after further investigation is completed.