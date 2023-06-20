(PENROSE, Colo.) — The Penrose Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2788 was burglarized in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 20, and the suspects caused nearly $15,000 worth of damage and stole thousands more.

According to a press release from the VFW, around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, burglars gained entry to the building and caused about $15,000 in damage to equipment, before stealing an estimated $2,000 – $4,000 in cash.

“The Penrose VFW Post is a vital community organization that provides support and resources to local veterans and their families. The Post’s members are deeply saddened by this senseless act of vandalism and theft,” said VFW Colorado State Commander John Keene.

The VFW said the burglars used a grey or tan Ford F450 extended cab dually, model year 2011-2016.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, and is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary to contact law enforcement.

“While the Penrose VFW Post is grateful that no one was harmed during the burglary, the damage to the building and the loss of funds will have a significant impact on the Post’s ability to provide services to veterans and their families,” said Post Commander James Sheridan.