(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Return to Nature Funeral Home owner, Jon Hallford, made his first appearance in a Colorado court Friday, Nov. 24, for an advisement hearing.

The judge said Hallford is facing 200 felony charges including Abuse of a Corpse, Theft, Money Laundering, and Forgery.

This is linked to the discovery of nearly 190 decaying remains at a facility in Penrose that he co-owns with his wife, Carie Hallford. Some of the bodies had reportedly been languishing there for four years, according to a federal affidavit that’s under seal in Colorado but available in Oklahoma. Some bodies had 2019 death dates, according to the document.

Hallford’s attorney did not argue the bond set at $2 million, cash only.

Jon and his wife’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023. FOX21 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as information becomes available.