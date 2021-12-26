Pedestrian seriously inured following hit and run; suspect on the loose

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police are searching for a driver they believe was involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 8:48 p.m., a 2009 Gray Saturn Vue, Colorado Plate was in the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania when they struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injury. The motorist fled the scene in their car.
Authorities suspect the vehicle has front-end damage and that the vehicle was driven by a black female between 30-40 years of age.
Vehicle Information:
- 2009 gray Saturn Vue
- License plate: BFGB57
If you see the car or driver, contact 911 or the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.