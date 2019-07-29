Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing multiple charges after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on East Platte Avenue near the intersection with Prarie Road. The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the driver, 26-year-old Ryan Olsen of Colorado Springs, left the scene of the crash, but officers found and arrested him about three hours later. He is charged with DUI, vehicular assault, and leaving the scene of a crash.