Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight. While attempting to cross North Academy, the pedestrian was hit by a southbound vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police. Police said the vehicle continued southbound after the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as possibly being a mid-sized, late model, dark-colored Ford sedan with damage in the front.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to call them at 719-444-7000.