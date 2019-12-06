Live Now
Pedestrian hit by car in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol when she was hit by a car in central Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Pikes Peak Avenue near the intersection with Circle Drive. The pedestrian was running northbound when she was hit by a car that was headed west. Police said she was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was arrested, but there’s no word on what charges she faces.

