(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — Two teen girls are facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Pueblo West convenience store employee during a robbery early Thursday morning, Aug. 10.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday to the Loaf N Jug on South Purcell Boulevard on a reported robbery.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with an employee who said two girls came into the store, and one of them took a case of beer and tried to leave without paying. The girl tried to leave through an exit door that was locked, causing her to drop the beer.

When the employee approached the two girls, one of them hit him in the face with a wine bottle before the two left in an unknown car. The employee was treated for a cut to his face.

PCSO said deputies investigated and quickly identified the suspects, ages 15 and 16, who have not been named due to their age. They are expected to face charges of Aggravated Robbery, Second Degree Assault, and Criminal Mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.