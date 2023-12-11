(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with a shots-fired call at a store on Highway 50 on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to PCSO, the incident occurred at JR’s Country Store on Highway 50 east of Pueblo. PCSO said shots were fired but no one was injured.

PCSO included photos of the man, wearing a blue jacket and camouflage pants.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize this man or have information related to the shots fired incident, you are asked to call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference case number 35072. You can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).