(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help identifying a man suspected in a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8.

PCSO posted about the home invasion on Wednesday, along with a photo of the man.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO did not say if anyone was in the home during the incident. If you recognize this man or know anything about the home invasion, you are asked to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).