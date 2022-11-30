(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo West. He is described as having dark-complexion, and was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, white shoes, a face mask and a black hat with a red brim and logo.

PCSO asked anyone who has this man or knows anything about the crime to call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.