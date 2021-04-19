Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a crash at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive Friday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A passenger has died of injuries sustained in a suspected DUI crash in southeastern Colorado Springs Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the two-car crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. A Pontiac Aztec was turning left onto eastbound Aeroplaza Drive when it was hit by a Toyota Celica that was northbound on Powers, according to police.

The front seat passenger in the Aztec, 41-year-old Jeremiah Stephens of Colorado Springs, died of his injuries on Saturday, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Aztec, 63-year-old Thomas Hearn of Colorado Springs, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, and careless driving. He was also treated for unspecified injuries.

Stephens’ death is the 11th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were five.