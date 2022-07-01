COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation into the 2021 death of a Colorado Springs child has resulted in the arrest of both parents in June of 2022.

CSPD’s Crimes Against Children unit was notified on the death of 18-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio on November 12, 2021. The unit’s investigation revealed Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose in his home.

His parents, Joenny Astacio, 36 and Kira Villalba, 29, were both found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time of Cairo’s death. When law enforcement officers searched the home, they reported finding drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics.





The investigation continued and, on June 10, 2022, detectives arrested Astacio and Villalba for Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly Resulting in Death, a Class Two Felony.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.