Parents arrested after 4-year-old boy finds gun, shoots himself in Manitou Springs parking lot

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Parents of a 4-year-old boy are behind bars after leaving their child in a car with a loaded gun and then he allegedly shot himself Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, the Manitou Springs Police Department received a call about a shot being fired in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue. When officers arrived at Maggie’s Farm, they found the child dead in the parking lot.

Death investigation underway after body found at Manitou Springs marijuana dispensary

After the preliminary investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) learned that while the father went to make purchases, the 4-year-old boy was with his mother and younger sibling in the car and discovered the gun. The boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

25-year-old Ashlynne Perez and 26-year-old Carlos Perez are in the El Paso County Jail.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” EPSO said. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden. Our deepest condolences go to the family affected by this tragedy.”