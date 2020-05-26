Palmer Lake officer facing charges after shots fired at Sedalia home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — A Palmer Lake police officer is facing assault charges after shots were fired at a Sedalia home early Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 12:15 a.m. Monday, they got a call about shots fired at a home in Sedalia. Their investigation led them to arrest Palmer Lake police officer Brian Saltzman, 38. Saltzman is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment.

Deputies said one person at the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saltzman bonded out of jail Monday morning, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local