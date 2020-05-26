Palmer Lake officer facing charges after shots fired at Sedalia home

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — A Palmer Lake police officer is facing assault charges after shots were fired at a Sedalia home early Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 12:15 a.m. Monday, they got a call about shots fired at a home in Sedalia. Their investigation led them to arrest Palmer Lake police officer Brian Saltzman, 38. Saltzman is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment.

Deputies said one person at the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saltzman bonded out of jail Monday morning, according to court records.

